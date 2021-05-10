Come From Away Will Resume on Broadway in September With Its 1,251st Performance

Come From Away will return to Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, September 21, where it will resume its run with its 1,251st performance. A new block of tickets is currently on sale through June 26, 2022.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world." Filming of the stage production is underway at the Schoenfeld Theatre, for future release on Apple TV .

The production has music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

Casting and additional information will be confirmed at a later date.

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined. Tickets purchased for any show through January 17, 2022 will be able to be refunded or exchanged for any other date until two hours before the performance.

Watch a video message from the cast here: