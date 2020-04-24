Come From Away to Release Two-LP Vinyl Set of Cast Album Worldwide

Molly Records and Junkyard Dog Productions have announced that Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals will drop a two-LP, blue vinyl set of the original Broadway cast recording of Come From Away on Friday, May 15. Previously available as a limited-edition yellow vinyl in the United States, this edition, cut by Clint Holley at Well Made Music and pressed at Memphis Record Pressing, will be available worldwide.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording features Petrina Bromley, Geno Carr, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Kendra Kassebaum, Tony Award nominee Chad Kimball, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence and Tony LePage. David Lai, Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, Irene Sankoff and David Hein serve as album producers.