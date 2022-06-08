Come From Away to Close on Broadway This Fall

The much-loved Broadway musical Come From Away will end its run at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, October 2 after 25 previews and 1,670 performances.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, choreographed by Kelly Devine, and has music supervision by Ian Eisendrath. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of one small town on the edge of the world."

The original Broadway cast included Chad Kimball, Jenn Colella, Kendra Kassebaum, Geno Carr, Joel Hatch, Rodney Hicks, Lee MacDougall, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Sharon Wheatley, Astrid Van Wieren, Petrina Bromley, Josh Breckenridge, Susan Dunstan, Tamika Lawrence, and Tony LePage.

Bromley, Samayoa, Smith, Van Wieren, Wheatley, Breckenridge, and LePage are still with the production, joined by De'Lon Grant, Becky Gulsvig, James Seol, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Gene Weygandt, Paul Whitty, John Jellison, Monette McKay, Happy McPartlin, and Julie Reiber. Colella will return for a limited run June 21-August 7, with Sharone Sayegh joining the cast June 21-September 25, filling in for a vacationing Bromley, who returns on September 27. Rachel Tucker will return to the company on August 9.

Come From Away has scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by August Eriksmoen.

A filmed version is available on Apple TV Plus.