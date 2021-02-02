Come From Away to Be Filmed Live on Broadway

The Broadway production of Come From Away will be filmed live at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this May, for a planned September 2021 release. The live filming will employ 222 people, including members of the Broadway cast, crew, and creative teams.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

Christopher Ashley will direct the live taping, as he did with the filmed adaptation of Diana, which is expected to hit Netflix later this year. Alchemy Production Group will provide stage production and general management. RadicalMedia will film the production, as they did for Hamilton and American Utopia. Entertainment One will produce and finance the live taping, after acquiring the rights to the musical in 2017.

Casting for the taped Come From Away is still to be announced.