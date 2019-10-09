Come From Away to Open in China in 2020

Producers have announced a tour of Come From Away in China in 2020. The musical will open at SAIC-Shanghai Culture Square on Friday, May 8, 2020, for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced. Tickets will go on sale in China on October 10 at Shcstheatre.com.

Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Kelly Devine. Set against the backdrop of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the show follows what happens when 38 planes and 6,579 passengers are forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, doubling the population of "one small town on the edge of the world."

The musical began performances on February 18, 2017, prior to its official March 12 opening, and went on to earn seven Tony Award nominations.