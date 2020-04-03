Come From Away Cast Comes Together to Thank Medical Professionals Fighting Coronavirus

The casts and creative team of Come From Away, working with Columbia University Irving Medical Center students, have created a video to say thank you to the medical professionals at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and across the world who are working tirelessly to help fight the ongoing health crisis. In the video, they read letters dedicated to the healthcare workers. Watch it below.

The production is encouraging viewers to support COVID-19-related research at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, which you can do by clicking here. Any other charity that supports the workers on the front lines is just as good.