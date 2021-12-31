Claybourne Elder Gives Away 20 Free Tickets to Company to Celebrate His Return from Covid

Claybourne Elder is celebrating his post-Covid return to the Broadway revival of Company by giving away 20 free tickets to the show.

"Here's the deal," the actor wrote on his Instagram page, "I've been out of Company for 10 days with covid and I'll be back this Saturday, Jan 1 at 8 pm. I'm excited. And I want you to be there...so I'm giving away two tickets."

Generous donors quickly chipped in, so that the number of tickets increased to 20. Elder drew the winners at noon and is notifying them by the end of the day.

Elder's recent woes are not just limited to Coronavirus: According to co-star Patti LuPone, his flight attendant costume fell victim to a recent surge of rotavirus within the company.

Elder plays "Andy," the male version of "April" in Stephen Sondheim's 1970 musical about a man grappling with the single life in Manhattan on the even of his 35th birthday. The protagonist, "Bobby" has become "Bobbie" (and is played by Katrina Lenk) in director Marianne Elliot's gender-bending revival, which critic David Gordon lauded as, "the most fun I've ever had at this show."