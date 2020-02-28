Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz, and Ryan McCartan Celebrate Frozen on Broadway

New Frozen stars Ciara Renée (Elsa), McKenzie Kurtz (Anna), and Ryan McCartan (Hans) met the press on February 28.

The trio joined the company at the St. James Theatre on February 18, taking over their roles from Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, and Joe Carroll, who departed the company on February 16.

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.