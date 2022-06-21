Jared Grimes and Myles Frost Tie at the Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards were presented on Monday evening, June 20, at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The awards honored outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway and off-Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film from both the 2021-22 season and the abbreviated 2019-20 season.

Hosted by Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín, this year's ceremony honored Tony, Academy, and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Jack O'Brien with the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.

Winners in the main categories included Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus (Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show, Paradise Square); Tony winner Myles Frost (MJ) and Jared Grimes (Funny Girl), tying for Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show; and Tendayi Kuumba (Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show, for colored girls...). Camille A. Brown's revival of for colored girls... additionally received the award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show.

Awards for achievement off-Broadway went to Josh Prince (Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show, Trevor) and the cast of The Wrong Man (Outstanding Ensemble in an Off-Broadway Show).

Choreographer Ryan Heffington and associate choreographer Ryan Spencer were recognized for their work on the film tick… tick… Boom! (Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release), besting West Side Story choreographer Justin Peck and In the Heights choreographer Christopher Scott. The award for Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release also acknowledged the world of film, recognizing two directors: Josh Prince (First Try) and John Carluccio (Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back).