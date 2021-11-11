Chicken and Biscuits Will End Broadway Run After Breakthrough Covid Shutdown

Chicken and Biscuits will end its Broadway run after enduring a shutdown due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases in the company.

The production halted performances on November 9 after the cases were discovered. The show is scheduled to reopen on November 19, but due to the financial impact of the lost weeks, the run will be forced to end on November 28. "We make this decision with a very heavy heart, as this production has brought so much joy into our lives during a very challenging time," producers said in a statement.

Written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, the comedy opened earlier this fall at the Circle in the Square Theatre and was scheduled to run through January.

The new play tells the story of the two sisters who attempt to put their differences aside when it comes time to bury their father ... until the sister they didn't know existed arrives at the funeral. Of the unabashed comedy, our critic said, "if you're willing to commit the cardinal sin of going to the theater for fun, you'll have a finger-lickin' good time."

The ensemble includes Cleo King as Baneatta, Norm Lewis as Reginald and Michael Urie as Logan, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Brianna, Devere Rogers as Kenny, Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Beverly, Aigner Mizzelle as La'trice, and Alana Raquel Bowers as Simone. Understudies and standbys are Dean Acree, Jennifer Fouché, Michael Genet, Miles G Jackson, and Camille Upshaw.

The production has sets by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound by Twi McCallum, casting by Erica A. Hart, and stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken and Biscuits premiered at Queens Theatre in February 2020 and was shut down by the onset of the Covid pandemic less than two weeks after opening.