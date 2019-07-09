Chicago Star Ryoko Yonekura to Release Recording of "Roxie"

Chicago has announced the release of a new recording of Kander and Ebb's "Roxie," sung by Japanese superstar Ryoko Yonekura, who currently plays Roxie Hart in the Broadway cast at the Ambassador Theatre (through July 14). The audio track will be released worldwide July 26 via Sony Masterworks Broadway. Listen below to a preview of the brand-new recording.

Ryoko Yonekura originated the role of Roxie Hart in the Japanese-language production of Chicago in 2008, performing the role again in 2010. After learning the role in English, she made her Broadway debut in 2012, and joined the US touring company in Japan in 2017. Following her current run in New York, she joins Chicago's US national touring company, opposite Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, in Japan for limited engagements in Osaka (August 1-4) and in Tokyo (August 7-18).