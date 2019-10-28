Celebrate the Final Curtain Call of Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Broadway production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ended its run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on October 27, and a host of alumni gathered to send off the show in stylish fashion.

Liz Larsen (center) and the company of Beautiful onstage for one last time.

(© Jenny Anderson)

Beautiful chronicles the early life and career of legendary singer-songwriter Carole King, beginning with her inauspicious Brooklyn upbringing. The musical features a book by Douglas McGrath and includes songs written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King as well as Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. The show's recognizable tunes include "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," and more. It played 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances.

Sarah Bockel, the final Carole King, with longtime Carole, Chilina Kennedy.

(© Jenny Anderson)

The closing company was led by Sarah Bockel and Cory Jeacoma in the roles of Carole King and Gerry Goffin, alongside Jessica Keenan Wynn as Cynthia Weil, Jacob Heimer as Barry Mann, Paul Anthony Stewart as Don Kirshner, and longtime cast member Liz Larsen as Genie Klein.