Cats Releases a New (Less Terrifying) Trailer

The new Cats movie is just a month away from its big release, and the production has served up a brand-new trailer to help us wait out these final days. Filled with substantially more dialogue and cat puns than the initial trailer, this one might help you situate yourself better in the Heaviside Layer. Check it out below.

Cats, directed by Tom Hooper and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, is set for a December 20 theatrical release.

The cast features Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina), James Corden (Bustopher Jones), Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Old Deuteronomy), Idris Elba (Macavity), Steven McRae (Skimbleshanks), Mette Towley (Jemima), and Francesca Hayward (Victoria).