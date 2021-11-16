Caroline, or Change Revival to Release Broadway Cast Recording

Broadway Records will release a cast recording of the current Roundabout revival of Caroline, or Change, now running on Broadway at Studio 54.

The album is made in collaboration with Roundabout Theatre Company under the new Broadway Records label imprint, Roundabout Records, and will be released digitally on December 17. The double-CD will be available in the theater and on BroadwayRecords.com in mid-to-late December, followed by availability at all major retailers on January 14, 2022. The double-disc set is now available for pre-order at BroadwayRecords.com.

Sharon D. Clarke leads the cast as Caroline Thibodeaux, alongside Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (The Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (The Dryer, The Bus), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (The Moon), Nya (Radio 2), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie Thibodeaux and Joe Thibodeaux), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jaden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie Thibodeaux), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman), and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner, music by Jeanine Tesori, and direction by Michael Longhurst, who brings his production to Broadway from London's West End.