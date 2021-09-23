Caissie Levy, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien, and More Rejoin Caroline, or Change

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway relaunch of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Caroline, or Change at Studio 54.

Sharon D. Clarke reprises her Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, alongside Gabriel Amoroso (Noah Gellman), Alexander Bello (Jackie Thibodeaux), John Cariani (Stuart Gellman), Joy Hermalyn (Grandma Gellman), Arica Jackson (Washing Machine), Tamika Lawrence (Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy (Rose Stopnick Gellman), Harper Miles (Radio 3), Adam Makké (Noah Gellman), Kevin S. McAllister (Bus, Dryer), Harper Miles (Radio 3), N'Kenge (the Moon), Richard Alexander Phillips (Alternate for Jackie and Joe), Jayden Theophile (Joe Thibodeaux), Nasia Thomas (Radio 1), Jayden Myles Waldman (Noah Gellman), Samantha Williams (Emmie), Stuart Zagnit (Grandpa Gellman), and Chip Zien (Mr. Stopnick).

Caroline, or Change was scheduled to begin performances the night Broadway shut down, and will now begin previews October 8. Michael Longhurst directs the Roundabout Theatre Company production, with choreography by Ann Yee, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lights by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, and musical direction by Chris Fenwick. This production originated at the Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the Hampstead Theatre. It ran on the West End during the 2018-19 season.