Iconic Broadway Pairs Perform on Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

The world-premiere concept recording of Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers, featuring vocal performances from some of Broadway's most beloved co-stars, is available to stream ahead of its Black Friday CD release.

From Broadway Records, Some Lovers follows the story of a couple caught between their present and their past. With an original story and lyrics by Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and all new music from the legendary Burt Bacharach, this captivating tale leaps across time as an unforgettable melody transports these lovers back to their younger selves. Some Lovers is Burt Bacharach's first new score for the stage since Promises, Promises in 1968.

The musical premiered at the Old Globe, was presented in a concert at Lincoln Center, and enjoyed a production at the Other Palace in London. This latest concept album form features performances from Christy Altomare, Kristin Chenoweth, Lilli Cooper, Auli'i Cravalho, Santino Fontana, Molly Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Jennifer Holliday, Ramin Karimloo, Derek Klena, Katrina Lenk, Lea Michele, Laura Osnes, Ashley Park, Graham Phillips, Conrad Ricamora, Colton Ryan, Ari'el Stachel, Ethan Slater, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe.

Some Lovers is produced by Michael Croiter and Ben Hartman, with co-producers Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater, and Cody Lassen; and co-executive producers Maxwell Beer, Brad Blume, Louis Hobson, Elisabeth Siegel, John Styles Jr., Joanna Topetzes, and Deena Zucker.

