Bruce Springsteen Will Bring Springsteen on Broadway to the St. James Theatre

Bruce Springsteen will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run of Springsteen on Broadway. Performances will take place at the St. James Theatre beginning Saturday June 26, with a run through September 4.

Proceeds from opening night of Springsteen on Broadway at the St. James Theatre will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor's Fund.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Tony Award, Academy Award, and Grammy Award winner Bruce Springsteen. Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway includes music, personal stories, and a special appearance by Patti Scialfa. The production ran on Broadway in 2017-2018 and was subsequently filmed for Netflix.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the theatre.