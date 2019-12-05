Broadway's Jagged Little Pill Opens Tonight

The new musical Jagged Little Pill opens on Broadway tonight at the Broadhurst Theatre. It features a book by Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morrisette and Glen Ballard, direction by Diane Paulus, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

The principal company is led by Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley. The rest of the Broadway company includes Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The creative team includes scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and additional music by Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth.

The musical is described as follows: "The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family; but when the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the veneer, or defiantly facing truths about themselves and the world around them.".

Jagged Little Pill previously made its world premiere at the American Repertory Theatre.