Broadway Will Continue Mask-Optional Policy Until Further Notice
Productions are no longer requiring audience members to wear face coverings, but it is recommended.
Broadway productions will continue to use a "mask optional" policy for the month of August and until further notice, the Broadway League has announced.
Regardless, audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters, the League said, which is consistent with New York City and State policies.
Individual shows are welcome, additionally, to make their own decisions as to requiring masks from audience members. We will update as more information comes in.
