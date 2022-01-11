Broadway Week Returns With 2-For-1 Ticket Deals

NYC Broadway Week has announced its official return after a two-year-hiatus. Running from January 18-February 13, 2-for-1 tickets to 18 participating shows are now on sale.

"The return of NYC Broadway Week is an exciting moment for the Broadway community and a signal of New York City's continued recovery," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "We remain committed to setting the gold standard of Covid health protocols in all of our Broadway theaters and encourage New Yorkers and visitors to confidently enjoy the exceptional lineup of shows participating in NYC Broadway Week this winter."

Participating shows include: Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, David Byrne's American Utopia, Dear Evan Hansen, Girl From the North Country, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, Skeleton Crew, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Wicked.

