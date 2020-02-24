Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Tony Winner Zoe Caldwell

To commemorate the life of the late actor Zoe Caldwell, all Broadway theaters will dim their lights for one minute on Friday, February 28, at exactly 7:45pm.

"Zoe Caldwell was indisputably Broadway royalty with four Tony Awards and four decades of thrilling performances in work ranging from Tennessee Williams to Euripides to Terrence McNally," said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the Broadway League. "Her audiences were struck by her elegance, her strength and the penetrating timbre of her extraordinary voice. But those of us lucky enough to have worked with her — whether on stage or in one of her rare film roles — likely equally remember her kindness and beaming smile. She was a great star and a great woman."

Caldwell made her Broadway debut in 1965 in The Devils, returning the following year in Slapstick Tragedy, a double bill of Tennessee Williams one-act plays, for which she earned her first Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play. She went on to win three more Tony Awards for her performances in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1968), Medea (1982), and Master Class (1995), leading the cast as Maria Callas opposite Audra McDonald, who also earned a Tony Award for her performance as Sharon.