Watch Mean Girls Perform "Jingle Bell Rock" on Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls performed a special (incident-free) rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock" on NBC's broadcast of the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on December 4. The performance, introduced by Tina Fey, featured cast members Erika Henningsen, Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, and Becca Peterson with a special appearance by Jennifer Simard.

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is currently playing at the August Wilson Theatre as well as on US National Tour.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.