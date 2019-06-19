Beyoncé, Disney's Newest Lion Queen, Meets Nala From Broadway's The Lion King

Beyoncé, who will play Nala in Disney's upcoming remake of the classic The Lion King, and Syndee Winters, Nala in The Lion King on Broadway, recently met at WACO Theater Center's Lion King-themed Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on June 1. Winters and cast members from the Broadway production of The Lion King sang Nala's ballad "Shadowland" for an audience that also included Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Anthony Anderson, and Magic Johnson.

Beyoncé poses with The Lion King on Broadway star Syndee Winters.

(© Mason Poole for Parkwood Entertainment)

Set for a July 19 release, the new remake of The Lion King "journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival."

In addition to Beyoncé, the cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King on Broadway is directed by Julie Taymor, features music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, and choreography by Garth Fagan. Based on Disney's 1994 animated musical, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and earned six Tony Awards. It currently runs at the Minskoff Theatre and is the third-longest-running show in Broadway history.