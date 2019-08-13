Broadway's Betrayal, Starring Tom Hiddleston and More, Announces Rush Policy

UPDATE: The production has added a digital lottery for $40 tickets. Available performances will be posted on the production's website as early as midnight on the day of availability. Matinee lotteries close at 9am, and evening lotteries close at 2pm.

Beginning with the first preview on August 14, Betrayal will launch a $40 in-person-only rush ticket policy. Additionally, a limited number of $25 tickets are available for purchase online and in-person at the box office.

The $40 rush tickets to Betrayal will be sold in person at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performances beginning when the box office opens. There will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

The revival of Harold Pinter's classic play features Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Arnold performing the roles they originated earlier this year in London's West End. All four are also making their Broadway debuts.

Written in 1978, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order. Jamie Lloyd directs the upcoming Broadway production, which is set to officially open on September 5.

The creative team for Betrayal includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, and sound design and music by Ben and Max Ringham.