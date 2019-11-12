Beetlejuice to Release 2-LP Picture Disc Set of Original Broadway Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records and Warner Records have announced that the original Broadway cast recording of Beetlejuice will be released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set on Friday, November 22. On the same day, Urban Outfitters will release an exclusive color vinyl edition. Both versions will include full-color packaging with complete lyrics and synopsis, in addition to liner notes by Rolling Stone digital editorial director Jerry Portwood. The album is currently available on CD and via streaming platforms here.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

The cast is led by Alex Brightman in the title role and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, with Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Leslie Kritzer as Delia.