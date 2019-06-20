Be More Chill to End Broadway Run

The Broadway production of Be More Chill, which opened at the Lyceum Theatre on March 10, has announced that it will close on August 11 after 30 previews and 177 performances. The musical is directed by Stephen Bracket.

Inspired by the novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is described as follows: "Jeremy Heere is your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey...until the day he finds out about 'The Squip.' Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self."

Will Roland (Jeremy), George Salazar (Michael), and Gerard Canonico (Rich) led the opening-night cast. The show premiered at New Jersey's Two River Theater in 2015, followed by a 2018 off-Broadway run at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Be More Chill features a score by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, with songs including "Michael in the Bathroom" and "Smartphone Hour."

Watch Iconis announce the show's closing from the stage, and perform one of his most beloved songs below.