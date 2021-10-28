Audra McDonald Christmas Ornament on Sale From Broadway Cares

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will be able to add another decoration to her living room this holiday season: a Christmas ornament of herself, as she appeared in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

Designed by artist Glen Hanson for Christopher Radko, the 6-inch glass ornament is being released by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS as part of the Broadway Legends series. Previous ornaments have depicted Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, and Gwen Verdon.

"I'm thrilled to be part of such a beloved holiday tradition," McDonald said. "Lady Day adorning the trees of theater lovers will hopefully bring an extra bit of Broadway magic to their holiday seasons. It is made only more special knowing that proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, an organization that is a beacon of compassion in our community."

The $65 ornament is currently for sale at BC/EFA's online store. Proceeds will go to support the organization's mission to provide essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, Covid-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.