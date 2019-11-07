Armie Hammer, Jessie Mueller, Tracy Letts to Star on Broadway in The Minutes

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway premiere of Tracy Letts's Pulitzer-finalist drama The Minutes, beginning performances February 25 at the Cort Theatre. Anna D, Shapiro will direct the production, which opens March 15.

Letts will head the cast of the new play, alongside Golden Globe nominee Armie Hammer, Tony winners Jessie Mueller and Blair Brown, Tony nominees K. Todd Freeman and Austin Pendleton, Ian Barford and Sally Murphy, who currently star in Letts's Linda Vista on Broadway, Cliff Chamberlain, Danny McCarthy, and Jeff Still.

This Steppenwolf Theatre Company production looks at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry—and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. It marks a reunion between Letts and Shapiro, who work together for the first time since August: Osage County.