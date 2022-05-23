Angela Lansbury to Receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

Angela Lansbury will receive a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award this year, presented during the ceremony on June 12.

Lansbury is a five-time Tony Award winner in competitive categories, winning for Mame, Dear World, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, and Blithe Spirit.

"Angela Lansbury's contributions to the stage are insurmountable," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award."

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall, on Sunday, June 12, in a four-hour television and streaming event. The celebration will commence from 7pm to 8pm ET (4pm-5pm PT) with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount Plus, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough,, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, from 8pm to 11pm ET (5pm-8pm PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount Plus.