Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces His Cinderella Adaptation Will Open on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared that his previously announced contemporary stage adaptation of Cinderella will open on Broadway next year during a recent interview on Good Morning Britain.

Webber also confirmed that the musical will be written by writer Emerald Fennell of Killing Eve. Reportedly the pair are also working alongside lyricist David Zippel (City of Angels). No further details have been announced.

A recent workshop of the show included Carrie Hope Fletcher as Cinderella, Tyrone Huntley as Sebastian, Gary Wilmot as Jean, Ruthie Henshall as Queen, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Sophie Isaacs as Adele, and Rebecca Trehearn as Marie.

Lloyd Webber, who recently achieved EGOT status, is also the coauthor of musicals including Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, and School of Rock.