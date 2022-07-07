West End Hit & Juliet Moving to Broadway This Fall, With Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, and More

The hit West End musical & Juliet will make its Broadway premiere at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre this fall. Previews will begin October 28, ahead of a November 17 opening.

Written by David West Read, & Juliet follows what happens when Juliet chooses not to "end it all over Romeo," instead escaping Verona to dance the night away with her best friends and get a second chance at life. The show features the hit songs of writer Max Martin, including "Since U Been Gone," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's the Way It Is," and "Can't Stop the Feeling." & Juliet opens its pre-Broadway run tonight at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

Leading the Broadway company will be Lorna Courtney in the title role, alongside Tony winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, original U.K. cast member Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Phillippe Arroyo as Francois. All star in the Toronto production.

The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard, with choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costumes by Paloma Young, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Bill Sherman, hair, wig, and makeup by J. Jared Janas, and music direction by Dominic Fallacaro.

The production first premiered in 2019 at the Manchester Opera House before moving to the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre, where it's been running ever since.