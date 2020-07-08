Anaïs Mitchell to Release Book on How the Songs of Hadestown Came to Be

In October, Anaïs Mitchell, composer of the Tony-winning musical Hadestown, will release her book Working on a Song: The Lyrics of Hadestown (Plume).

The book is described as follows: "Anaïs Mitchell takes readers inside her more than decade's-long process of building the musical from the ground up — detailing her inspiration, breaking down the lyrics, and opening up the process of creation that gave birth to Hadestown. Fans and newcomers alike will love this deeply thoughtful, revealing look at how the songs from 'the underground' evolved, and became the songs we sing again and again."

Hadestown began its Broadway run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on March 22, 2019, and went on to win eight Tony awards, including Best Musical. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

