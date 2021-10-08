American Buffalo Revival, With Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss, Sets 2022 Debut

The 2020 Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, which ended in rehearsals due to the theater shutdown, will make its official stage debut at the Circle in the Square Theatre beginning begin the week of March 22, 2022. Opening night is set for April 14, two years to the day that the show was originally scheduled to open.

Neil Pepe will once again direct, with originally announced stars Laurence Fishburne (Donny), Sam Rockwell (Teach), and Darren Criss (Bobby) all returning. The creative team for American Buffalo includes Scott Pask (set design), Dede Ayite (costume design), and Tyler Micoleau (lighting design).

In American Buffalo, three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream.