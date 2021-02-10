Amber Ruffin Joins Some Like It Hot Musical Creative Team

Writer and TV personality Amber Ruffin has joined the creative team of the new musical Some Like It Hot, based on the 1959 Billy Wilder movie, which is now planning a Broadway bow in 2022.

Emmy nominee Ruffin will co-write the book with Matthew López. The show will feature a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Casting, dates, and theater are still to be announced.

Some Like It Hot follows two musicians who witness a mob-connected murder and flee town, disguising themselves as women in an all-female band. The property had previously been adapted by Peter Stone, Jule Styne, and Bob Merrill as the 1972 Broadway musical Sugar.

Ruffin, a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, also hosts her own self-titled late night talk show on Peacock. Her theater work includes contributions to a new book for The Wiz, which premiered at the Muny in 2018, as well as the musical parody King of Kong.