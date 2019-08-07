Broadway's Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King Announce New Fall Schedules

Disney Theatrical Productions has announced new fall schedules for all three of its current Broadway productions.

Aladdin will add Monday night performances in place of Wednesday matinees most weeks beginning August 26. The Lion King will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule, adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of August 20. Frozen will continue its Tuesday through Sunday performance schedule, adding Sunday evening performances in place of Wednesday matinees beginning the week of August 27.

Aladdin's Monday performances are at 7pm; The Lion King Sunday matinee performances are at 1pm, and Sunday evening performances are at 6:30pm; and Frozen's Sunday matinee performances are at 1pm, and Sunday evening performances are at 6:30pm.

Based on the 1992 Disney animated film, Aladdin opened on Broadway on March 20, 2014. With a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice with songs such as "Friend Like Me" and the Academy Award-winning "A Whole New World," the show features a new book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.

The Lion King is the third-longest-running show in Broadway history. Based on Disney's 1994 animated musical, The Lion King opened on Broadway on November 13, 1997, at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and earned six Tony Awards.

Based on the hit 2013 animated film, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and a book by Jennifer Lee, the film's screenwriter and codirector. Michael Grandage directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.