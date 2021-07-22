Adrienne Warren Will Return to Tina on Broadway for a Limited Engagement

The Broadway production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will resume performances on October 8 with Tony nominated original star Adrienne Warren once again taking the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Spokespeople for the show are describing Warren's return as a "limited engagement," though an end date for her run has not yet been specified. Warren earned a Tony nomination for her performance as Tina Turner, which she originated on Broadway and in London. Further casting is still to be confirmed.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina has choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music, and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, and casting by the Telsey Office.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in November 2019, "reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll." The Broadway production received 12 Tony Award nominations.