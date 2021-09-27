Adrienne Warren, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, and More Show Off Their Tony Awards

Just moments after they received 2020 Tony Awards, the evenings big winners headed to the press room to pose with their brand-new trophies. Check out the snaps below:

Adrienne Warren

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Aaron Tveit

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Danny Burstein

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Lois Smith

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

David Alan Grier

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Andrew Burnap

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Matthew López

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Kenny Leon

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Britton Smith

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Lauren Patten

(© Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Alex Timbers

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Diablo Cody

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Sonya Tayeh

(© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Click here for a full list of 2020 Tony Award winners.