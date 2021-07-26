Adam Pascal Will Perform Career Retrospective in Adam Pascal...So Far

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions are presenting Adam Pascal…So Far, streaming exclusively on Stellar on Tuesday, August 17 at 9pm ET.

The show offers a career retrospective of Tony nominee Adam Pascal, who presents an intimate acoustic performance, guiding the audience through his Broadway career from Rent and Aida through Pretty Woman. Throughout the 75-minute performance, Adam sits down with longtime friend and Tony Award winner Jarrod Emick (Damn Yankees) to share stories from the last 25 years of his career.

Pascal is best known for originating the role of Roger Davis in Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking rock musical Rent, and in 1997, he reprised his performance for the West End premiere. Pascal's Broadway credits also include Chicago, Cabaret, Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, Disaster!, and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

Adam Pascal…So Far is produced by Meg Fofonoff/Art Lab and ShowTown Productions. Meg Toohey is the audio mixer, and Nate Wind is the video editor.

