Actors' Equity Approves Safety Plan for Diana Filming

Actors' Equity Association has announced its approval of a safety plan for the Broadway production of Diana: A True Musical Story. The production plans to rehearse, record a cast album, and then mount a performance of the show, which will be captured for future release on Netflix.

Diana was scheduled to open on Broadway after beginning previews on March 2, but was shuttered because of the coronavirus. The musical will be filmed without an audience at the Longacre Theatre and will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening, now scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

"Much of the work that Equity staff is currently doing involves collaborating with producers on health and safety protocols," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "Today, we can announce that we have approved a safety plan for Diana. Now comes the hard part — taking a safety plan from the page and putting it into practice. The work to provide the safest workplace possible in this environment will require everyone to work together, from the employer to every employee."

Leading the cast of Diana is Jeanna de Waal as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

The provisions of the safety plan include initial and recurring testing for Equity members, an isolation plan for the actors and stage managers, and HVAC changes to ensure ventilation in the back of the house, among other requirements.

Actors' Equity recently approved safety protocols for productions taking place in the Berkshires, in Massachusetts, at the Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company.