A Letter From TheaterMania's Publisher, Rosemary Maggiore

To our theater-loving community,

If recent events have left you as shaken as they have me, then I am sure you are feeling a combination of confusion, nervousness, and withdrawal from many normalities of human interaction, including seeing our beloved theater and other live performances. I am personally disappointed as I had tickets for two performances next week — Postmodern Jukebox at Town Hall and West Side Story with my son as his Christmas gift.

However, I know from experience that our community and the business of theater will rebound and come out stronger than ever. I have lived in New York City for 27 years and recall the horror of other closures and citywide disruptions, such as 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. I am also keenly aware that not only are Broadway and off-Broadway theaters being affected, but regional theaters as well.

The news is changing every day, and your health and that of our community is of the utmost importance. Our editorial team is working hard to bring together important news we think you need to know, balanced with fun stories and other content to keep our spirits high. You can find these stories on theatermania.com, in our daily newsletter, and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

We'd also like to hear from you. What are you doing to weather this crisis? Are you singing in the shower? Having virtual dance parties? Starting a podcast? Your stories are important to us and to your fellow theater lovers. (I know I got chills when I saw the video of homebound Italians singing in unison from their balconies.) You can share these stories with us on our Facebook page, send us a Tweet, post a comment to Instagram, or fill out this form below, and we'll take a look.

Remember, we are in this together! And now, my son and I are going to watch the original West Side Story...again.

Sincerely, Rosemary Maggiore Publisher, TheaterMania.com

Tell us your stories here: https://forms.gle/2G5cwotPMHeQEGe88