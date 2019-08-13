A Christmas Carol Will Run on Broadway This Holiday Season

A stage adaptation of Charles Dickens's holiday classic A Christmas Carol is headed for Broadway, set to run for eight weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, November 7-January 5, 2020.

The play is written by Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning playwright of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and will be directed by Matthew Warchus, who won a Tony in 2009 for God of Carnage and directed Tim Minchin's Matilda and Groundhog Day on Broadway. Warchus is the artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London, where the show has been running each year since 2017.

The role of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by Campbell Scott, son of George C. Scott, who played Scrooge in the 1984 TV film version. Scott was last seen on Broadway in the 2016 revival of Noises Off, and has also performed in Broadway productions of Ah, Wilderness!, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Hay Fever, The Real Thing, and The Queen and the Rebels. He is also well known for his role in television's House of Cards and played Richard Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Complete casting will be announced at a later date.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone, and sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker.

A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber. The production's official opening night is set for Wednesday, November 20.