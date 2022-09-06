A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Announces Broadway Casting

Broadway casting has been announced for A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, beginning previews November 2 ahead of a December 4 opening night at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Tony nominee Will Swenson, who led the musical's world-premiere production in Boston, will star as Neil Diamond – Then. Swenson will be joined by his costars from the Boston run: Tony nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.

The cast will also feature Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby and Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Ninako Donville, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman, and MiMi Scardulla.

Will Swenson will play a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond – Then during the Wednesday evening performances.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).