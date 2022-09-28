A Beautiful Noise Cast Album to Be Released; Listen to Will Swenson Sing "Cracklin' Rosie"

The original Broadway cast recording of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will be released digitally on November 2, the day the new musical starts previews. A physical CD will be released on December 2, ahead of the December 4 opening at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The digital single of the classic song "Cracklin' Rosie" is now available on all streaming platforms. See a music video of the number below:

Tony nominee Will Swenson, who led the musical's world-premiere production in Boston, will star as Neil Diamond – Then. Swenson will be joined by his costars from the Boston run: Tony nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Tony nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor.

The cast will also feature Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby and Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari, Ninako Donville, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Samantha Gershman, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, Aaron James McKenzie, Mary Page Nance, Robert Pendilla, Max Sangerman, and MiMi Scardulla.

Will Swenson will play a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond – Then during the Wednesday evening performances.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett.