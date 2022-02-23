Broadway-Bound Sing Street to Open in Boston in Summer 2022

The Broadway-bound musical Sing Street has set a summer production at the Huntington in Boston, scheduled to run August 26-October 2 at the Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA.

Sing Street, a new musical based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney, features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Once), and music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) and Carney. Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) will direct, and Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) will choreograph.

The musical had its world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop in 2019 and was originally scheduled to open on Broadway in spring 2020. The transfer was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and SIng Street has yet to announce new dates for its Broadway opening.

The Broadway producers of Sing Street are Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf, and Frederick Zollo, in association with Sing Street LLC. Executive producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

Sing Street is described as follows: "The story is set in Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the ‘80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music."

Casting for the Huntington production will be announced at a later date.