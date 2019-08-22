Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead Announces Cast and Creatives

Huntington Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative teams for the upcoming production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. The comedy will run at the Huntington Avenue Theatre September 20-October 20.

The cast will feature Jeremy Webb as Guildenstern and Alex Hurt as Rosencrantz, alongside Will LeBow (The Player), Melinda Lopez as (Gertrude), Brian Lee Huynh (Hamlet), Meghan Leathers (Ophelia), Ed Hoopman (King Claudius), Matthew Bretschneider (Alfred), and Ken Cheeseman (Polonius).

The production will also feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Ilona Somogyi, lighting design by David Lander, projection design by Zachary Borovay, and sound design and original music by Obadiah Eaves.