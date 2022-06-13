Exclusive: In Rehearsal with Will Swenson and the Cast of the New Neil Diamond Musical

The Neil Diamond musical A Beautiful Noise is now in rehearsal for its pre-Broadway premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, and we've got an exclusive look inside the rehearsal room. Check it out below:

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby, who share the title role as older and younger versions of Neil Diamond. They star alongside Robyn Hurder as Marcia, Linda Powell as Doctor, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Colby and Tommy O'Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns and Kieve Diamond, and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich and Rose Diamond.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Previews in Boston begin on June 21 for a six-week run. The Broadway mounting of A Beautiful Noise will begin previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Wednesday, November 2, in advance of a Sunday, December 4, opening.