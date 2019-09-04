Emilio Delgado, Luis on Sesame Street, to Star in Quixote Nuevo

Emilio Delgado, best known for his 44-year run as Luis on Sesame Street, will return to the stage in the Huntington Theatre Company's production of Quixote Nuevo, written by Octavio Solis. Directed by K.J. Sanchez and produced in association with Hartford Stage and the Alley Theatre, Quixote Nuevo runs November 15-December 8.

Delgado returns to the play after originating the title role in 2018. The work reimagines Don Quixote and sets it in a border town in Texas, where the titular knight embarks on a cross-desert quest to reunite with a long-lost love. Delgado will be joined by Juan Manuel Amador as Sancho Panza and Manny Dias, Hugo E. Carbajal as Papa Calaca, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera as Antonia, Ines, and Calaca, Orlando Arriaga as Cardenio and Padre Perez, Gisela Chípe as Dulcinea and Dr. Campos, Ivan Jasso as Bruno, Young Quijano, Yard Sale Guy and Calaca, Krystal Hernandez as Juana and Rosario, and Mariela Lopez-Ponce as Magdalena.

The prodution will have scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Rachel Healy, music direction by Jesse Sanchez, lighting design by Brian J. Lilienthal, music and sound design by David R. Molina, and compositions by Eduardo Robledo.