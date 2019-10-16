Manik Choksi and Tom Nelis to Lead Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick Musical at A.R.T.

Casting has been announced for Dave Malloy's musical Moby-Dick, running December 3-January 12 at the American Repertory Theatre. Based on the Herman Melville novel, the musical features book, score, and orchestrations by Malloy, and is is developed with and directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin, his collaborator on Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

The Moby-Dick company includes Manik Choksi as Ishmael, Tom Nelis as Ahab, Starr Busby as Starbuck, Kalyn West as Stubb, Anna Ishida as Flask, Andrew Cristi as Queequeg, J.D. Mollison as Daggoo, Eric Berryman as Fedallah, Morgan Siobhan Geren as Pip, Ashkon Davaran as Pip-not-Pip/Blacksmith/Sailor 1, Kim Blanck as Shanty Singer/Carpenter/Sailor 2, and Dawn L. Troupe as Father Mapple/Captain of the Albatross/Captain Boomer of the Bachelor/Captain Gardiner of the Rachel.

Joining Chavkin on the creative team are Chanel DaSilva (choreography), Or Matias (music director), Mimi Lien (Sets), brenda Abbandandolo (costumes), Bradley King (lights), Hidenori Nakajo (sound), Eric F. Avery (puppets), and J. Oconer Navarro (associate music director/conductor).