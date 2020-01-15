New South Pacific, Ain't Misbehavin' Productions Set for Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company has announced its 2020 season, which includes two world premieres and new productions of older musicals and plays.

The world premieres will include A Crossing, a dance musical directed and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and featuring a book by Mark St. Germain and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak; and the youth production The Supadupa Kid, featuring a book by Melvin Tunstall III based on the novel by Ty Allan Jackson, music by Joel Waggoner, and lyrics by Sukari Jones.

The season will also include new productions of two musicals: Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, choreographed by Shea Sullivan and directed by Julianne Boyd; and Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz's Fats Waller revue Ain't Misbehavin', directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy).

In addition, Richard Greenberg's The Assembled Parties, Lauren Yee's The Great Leap, and Nilo Cruz's Anna in the Tropics will be presented in new productions, as will Joseph Dougherty's Chester Bailey, in a production starring Reed Birney (The Humans) and his son, Ephraim.

Additional details will be announced later. For more information on the season, click here.