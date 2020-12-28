Shakina Nayfack Talks With Cast Members of Her New Williamstown/Audible Play

Playwright and actor Shakina Nayfack recently sat down with several cast members of her play Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club, which will be available Tuesday, December 29, as a Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible production. Ivory Aquino, Kate Bornstein, and Angelica Ross joined Nayfack for a discussion of the work. Have a look below:

Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club is set at a hotel in Thailand where an international group of transgender women bond over the challenges and joys of gender confirmation surgery. The production will also feature Liz Lark Brown, Annie Golden, Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung, Dana Levinson, Pooya Mohseni, Ita Segev, Jason Tam, and Samy Nour Younes.